The management of TV3 Network Limited, has confirmed the dismissal of 32 of its staff for engaging in various actions considered a “breach of the ethics and legal requirements” regarding the employer/employee relationship.

A statement signed by the Chief Executive Officer of the company, Jimi Matthews, dated February 28, 2017, said the affected staff from various departments, embarked on an industrial action without following due procedure.

The statement noted that, the staff, including those from marketing and editorial departments, took part in the strike spanning about a week “without serving notice of their intentions to management, and without providing management with an opportunity to engage with the aggrieved personnel.”

“The actions included, but was not limited to, writing threatening statements on a staircase threatening dire action, hoisting of red flags on the transmission mast, and other places inside the premises, and subsequently wearing red attire and armbands signifying support for the disruption of the work process.”

The statement further added that, their actions would have dire operational and financial implications on the company, and said the actions formed its basis for the dismissal.

It has however advised the affected staff to use the appropriate platforms to seek redress if they find the action to be unfair.

None of the affected staff has spoken on the matter yet, as it remains unclear what may have sparked the agitation that led to the dismissal.

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana