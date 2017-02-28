The Northern Regional Minister, Salifu Saeed, has finally unlocked the office of the Tamale Teaching Hospital Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Dr. Prosper Akambong’s office has for the past one week been under lock and key by a vigilante group affiliated to the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kandahar Boys.

The Kandahar Boys’ action followed other pressure group’s call for Dr. Prosper Akambong’s removal from office.

This happened when Salifu Saeed was not inducted into office as regional Minister. The regional Minister on Tuesday February 28, 2017, visited the Tamale Teaching Hospital and unlocked the CEO’s office.

He condemned the nationwide post election violence, and impressed upon members of pressure groups in the region to use the appropriate administrative structures to address their grievances.

He unequivocally served notice that the Nana Addo-Bawumia led NPP administration will not tolerate lawlessness. Salifu Saeed assured the hospital management of cordial relations to improve efficiency at the major health referral facility.

Dr. Prosper Akambong thanked the regional Minister for his intervention. He dispelled allegations of corruption, nepotism and selective justice leveled against him, and assured government of competent leadership.

Tamale Metropolitan YEA secretariat

The regional Minister also opened the Tamale Metropolitan Secretariat of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) at Choggu, Hilltop.

He reiterated the need for some aggrieved youth groups affiliated to the governing NPP to desist from locking state institutions. Salifu Saeed promised to administer the region in line with the government’s transformational agenda.

Background

It would be recalled that the Kandahar Boys’ Secretary, Iddris Abdul Hack, on Tuesday February 21, 2017, masterminded the closure of Dr. Akambong’s office.

He revealed that, the group’s action foiled other NPP youth group’s intention to picket at the hospital premises, Wednesday February 22. Iddris Abdul Hack reaffirmed his group’s commitment to zealously protect the hospital.

Northern Young Patriots demand

The Northern Young Patriots earlier at a news conference, also demanded the immediate dismissal of the Tamale Teaching Hospital Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Prosper Akambong.

The group’s Chairman, Bashiru Baba, insinuated that Dr. Akambong was superintending over corruption, nepotism and abuse of human rights of staff.

He further claimed Dr. Prosper Akambong reduced the major referral health facility to a death trap.

Bashiru Baba called for forensic audit of the hospital’s accounts and the establishment of a bipartisan committee to investigate the allegations leveled against the CEO and his surrogates.

By: Abdul Karim Naatogmah/citifmonline.com/Ghana