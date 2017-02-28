The Planned Parenthood Association of Ghana (PPAG), a renowned NGO and a member of the international Planned Parenthood Federation (IPPF) has paid a courtesy call on First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo.

The visit was to among other things deliberate on some joint initiatives to be implemented.

In conjunction with the Japanese Organization for International Cooperation in Family Planning (JOICEP), PPAG intends to execute a project that will focus on Sexual and Reproductive Health (SRH), to be funded by the Government of Japan.

According to the delegation led by the Chairman of IPPF, Kwaku Brenu, vacant positions are currently available for result-oriented individuals with the requisite expertise on the field to apply.

The visit was to officially solicit the support of the office of the First Lady to ensure maximum assistance in attaining the goals and objectives of the project.

Receiving the delegation, Madam Rebecca Akufo-Addo said she was ready to work with the organization since their work will contribute to the country’s development agenda.

–

By: Felicia Osei/citifmonline.com/Ghana