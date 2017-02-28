President Nana Akufo-Addo did not appoint a new Chief Executive Officer of Indigenous Oil Marketing Company, GOIL, government has clarified.

Gov’t further chided GOIL for falling for speculation on the matter in what it described as a “completely needless” reaction to the reports.

On February 25, GOIL released a statement dismissing reports to the effect President Akufo-Addo had appointed one Mr. Osei Prempeh as its new CEO.

According to the GOIL, it is listed on the Ghana Stock Exchange(GSE), hence has procedures in appointing its head, which must comply with regulations set by the GSE.

But government in a statement of its own said GOIL’s response to the alleged appointment was not anchored on any concrete evidence.

Find below the full statement

RE: STATEMENT BY GOIL BOARD ON APPOINTMENT OF A NEW CEO

The Office of the President has taken notice of a statement issued by Prof. William Asumaning, the Board Chairman of Goil, on Saturday, February 25, 2017, in relation to the purported appointment of a “new” Chief Executive Officer of the Company by the President of the Republic.

The statement by the Board Chairman references a Ghanaweb publication of 24th February, 2017 titled “Nana Addo Picks New Heads for Forestry Commission, Ghana Health Service and GOIL”. It is on the basis of this story that Prof. William Asumaning put out his statement.

One would have hoped, in the interest of best practices, that the issuance of such a statement by Prof. William Asumaning would have been hinged on concrete evidence, in the form of appointment letters, and not mere speculation and conjecture by an online publication. The statement by the Board Chair was unfortunate and completely needless, to say the least.

For the avoidance of doubt, I wish to state that the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has not appointed a new CEO of GOIL, and when he decides to do so, it will be done in accordance with laid down procedures.

By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonline.com/Ghana