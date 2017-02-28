Mexico and Ghana are to strengthen bilateral ties in the areas of Defence, inland and marine security.

Madam Maria de los Angeles Arriola Aguirre, the Mexican Ambassador to Ghana, said Mexico had vast experience in peacekeeping, which they intend to share with their Ghanaian counterparts.

She was speaking during a courtesy call on Mr Dominic Nitiwul, Minister for Defence in Accra. The Ambassador commended Ghana for its democratic credentials in promoting a smooth transition of power.

She also commended Ghana’s support to other African countries in times of conflict resolution in the sub-region as it happened in The Gambia. Madam Aguirre said Mexico and Ghana had enjoyed good bilateral relations over the years, and it was the desire of her government to deepen that friendship.

She called on the Ghanaian government to re-open its Embassy in Mexico to continue to strengthen its ties for mutual benefit. She said Mexican Ministers of Defence and Foreign Affairs would be in Ghana on a date to be approved by their Ghanaian counterparts to engage in possible areas of cooperation to improve on their economies.

The Ambassador said since assuming the position as the Head of the Embassy, had been working closely with the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping and Training Centre to improve peace keeping operations.

Mr. Nitiwul acknowledged the cordial relations between the two countries, saying Mexico was one of the first countries to open its Embassy in Ghana. He said government would like to partner the Mexican government in the area of marine security to combat drug trafficking and secure each other’s borders.

“The areas we can look at in our cooperation are trade, communications, telecommunications, housing and petroleum sub-sector,” he added.

He said it was important to share information and intelligence to better improve on the cooperation between the two countries. Mr. Nitiwul said Ghana viewed peace-keeping as a sacrifice and duty performed to the world on behalf of the people of Ghana.

“Our experience in peace-keeping operations are rich and we are willing to share with the rest of the world,” he said.

He said Ghana viewed Mexico as a stronger partner in the areas of Military defence, trade and commerce in promoting each other’s economies.

The Minister said government would continue to engage with the Mexican government to see how best both countries could benefit from each other.

Source: GNA