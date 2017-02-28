Christopher Anani, self-employed, who allegedly assaulted a co-tenant for his jubilation over the New Patriotic Party’s victory at Agbogba, has appeared before an Accra Circuit Court. Anani, who was charged with assault, pleaded with the court to allow him and the complainant settle the matter out of court.

The Court therefore referred the parties to the Alternative Dispute Resolution of the court system.

It however admitted Anani to bail and adjourned the matter to March 20. Inspector Emmanuel Haligah said the complainant, Richard Thompson, was tailor and a resident of Agbogba. The accused person also resides in the same area.

The prosecution said on December 11, last year, when the Electoral Commission of Ghana declared the Presidential results in the December polls, the complainant became elated and began jubilating amidst shouts to wit: “We have won, we have won.”

The prosecutor said Anani, who stays in the same house with the complainant, became angry over the jubilation.

Inspector Haligah said the accused, who is perceived to be a National Democratic Congress sympathizer, entered into the complainant’s room and pulled him onto the compound and brutally assaulted him.

The prosecution said Anani‘s conduct resulted in “bodily affliction” to the nose, eye, legs with headaches.

A report was made to the Police and Anani was subsequently arrested.

Source: GNA