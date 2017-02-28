President of Ghana, Nana Akufo Addo, has confirmed his support for Ghana Premier league side Kumasi Asante Kotoko.

The President made this known during his meeting with FIFA President Gianni Infantino in his one day visit to Ghana.

President Akufo Addo is the second Ghanaian president to declare his support for the Kumasi based side, after former president John Agyekum Kufuor.

Mr. Kufour was once the board chairman of the club between 1990 and 1992.

The president also disclosed his love for Spanish giants Real Madrid, citing the great Alfredo Di Stefano and Ferenc Puskás as some of his childhood football idols.

“Ghanaians are very passionate fans and followers of football, both local and international. I, since childhood have been an unrepentant and unremitting supporter of Real Madrid. Alfredo Di Stefano, Ferenc Puskas, Gento [Francisco] all played in the great side of the 1950s. I am also a great fan of Asante Kotoko,” he said.

Kumasi Asante Kotoko is the most successful Ghanaian team having won 23 league titles and 2 African Club Championship titles.

Kotoko are currently in second on the Ghana Premier league standings, level on points with leaders Aduana Stars, and last won the league title in 2013.

–

By: Daniel Koranteng/citifmonline.com/Ghana