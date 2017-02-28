A group calling itself the Patriotic Youth of Upper Denkyira East Constituency in the Central Region, have besieged the headquarters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), demanding the appointment of one Engineer Raymond Ofosu-Kwabe as Municipal Chief Executive (MCE).

They allege that one Nana Yaa Afratima, whose name has popped-up for appointment is not fit for the position.

Speaking to Citi News, the convener of the group, Adam Siiba, called on President Akufo-Addo to appoint Engineer Raymond Ofosu-Kwabe as the MCE to prevent any clashes among the party supporters.

“We are all waiting for the President to mention the name of Raymond Ofosu Kwabi as the Municipal Chief Executive because he is a loyal member of the party who supported the party since 2004. And the people also like him so much that they want him to be our next municipal chief executive because he is a civil engineer, a learned man, and he can also help us and also defend our constituency and municipality,” he noted.

The convener of the group explained that, they stormed the NPP headquarters in Accra because they’ve heard that the position is likely to be given to another person.

“The reason why we are here is that, we’ve been hearing some other name. We’ve heard that a lady by name Nana Yaa Fratimaa who did not even contest for this position is going to be named for the position. When we went for the vetting at the region, she was not there. She was not even vetted by the BNI. She didn’t even submit her CV before the constituency chairman.”

He further noted that, the rumour has brought a lot of division among the party in the constituency.

“Some people are saying that if the president gives this position to Nana Fratimaa they won’t follow the party again. There is a very big confusion in Upper Denkyere East. We have also heard that Ofosu Kwabi’s name has been withdrawn. We want the president to listen to our plea. The people are saying that they want Ofosu Kwabi because he can do the work,” Adam Siiba added.

MMDCEs selection creates tension in Northern Region

Currently, measures are far advanced for the appointment of persons for the position of Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives for the 216 assemblies nationwide.

But the process is creating tension in a number of areas in the country.

By: Godwin A. Allotey & Philip Nii Lartey/citifmonline.com/Ghana

