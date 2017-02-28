Following Citi FM’s report on the deteriorating state of the tomb of the late President John Evans Atta Mills, Government has commenced some repair work on the tomb at Asomdwee Park.

A visit to the park on Monday by Citi News’ Anass Seidu revealed there were cracks on the tomb and blocks had been used to keep it from falling apart.

In an interview with Citi News, the Chief Executive Officer of the Atta Mills Institute, Koku Anyidoho said a visit to the Asomdwee Park this morning revealed the repair works had already started on the tomb.

He commended Citi News for highlighting the state of the tomb.

He also said government’s speed in addressing the issue had saved the country from potential embarrassment.

“I can confirm on authority that I have been there and I must say that we are pleased with the quick response of government. We saw workers on site. The tombstone was being worked on. It also looks like the lawn itself is being manicured.”

“For us, the positive aspect of the story that Citi FM did yesterday [Monday] is that some attention has been drawn to what was going to come out as an embarrassment to us.”

“If we had waited till March 6 [Independence Day] for people to throng the place only to find that the tombstone is sitting on broken pieces of cement blocks and is looking very horrible with all the cracks. It would have been a more of a bigger disgrace,” he said.

The Asomdwee Park, formerly known as the Geese Park, was transformed in 2012 to serve as the final resting place for the late President, who passed on July 24, 2012.

By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonline.com/Ghana