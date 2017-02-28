A team of Ghanaian Model UN students from Life-link Friendship Schools Ghana, have won two awards for Resolution Projects they presented at the 2017 Harvard National Model United Nations conference in Boston, USA.

The Life-link Model UN delegation was represented by three different teams at Harvard resolution project. All three made it past the first stage and two emerged winners.

The Eureka team, represented by Kobby Afari Yeboah, Harriet and Hilary Adare’s project, was centered on dyslexia among children. Learning a new language, presented by Rejoice Dufie, also emerged winners.

The 63rd session of the event had over 2800 delegates from different parts of the continent troop in. These delegates ,diverse and unique, had gathered to bring feasible solutions to issues affecting the world.

The students presented at the project were past winners of the local Model UN conference in Ghana; including honorable mention awards, as well as winners of the Botaepa project at home.

The 12 member Ghanaian team, got a tour of the UNHQ, increasing their knowledge on international relations, diplomacy and leadership.

The team also visited Ghana’s permanent representative to the UN, Mrs. Martha Pobee. She congratulated them on the award, and advised them to surge on and never give up in whatever field they find themselves in.

Ghana was represented by 12 delegates from different institutions, who were scattered across different committees. The committees were historical, General Assembly, ECOSOC etc.

These students were under the umbrella of life-link model.

The students include Kobby Afari Yeboah (University of Ghana),Martin Luther King (University of Mines), Pearl Afua Acheampong (Ghana Institute of Journalism),Erica Lois Appiah, Nesbit, Hillary Adary(KNUST),Animwaa Addo-Danso(KNUST),Eunice Manteau (University of Ghana), Beverly (University of Ghana), and Ethel Asante ( University of Ghana).

–

By: citifmonlin.com/Ghana