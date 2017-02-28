In a bid to ensure transparency, the Energy Ministry will be instituting regular briefings on the country’s energy situation to update Ghanaians on the management of the power sector.

These briefings will outline the challenges, if any, confronting the power sector, but will also announce plans and solutions to resolve them.

Speaking on, the Technical Adviser at the Ministry of Energy, Michael Opam, indicated that these briefings will also aid planning and enhance cooperation between the ministry and Ghanaians.

He explained that “we [Energy Ministry] have resolved that we are going to be as transparent as possible with Ghanaians. Because of that, we are instituting a regular power briefing for Ghanaians at least every week or fortnightly, so that Ghanaians will know the state of the power sector at every time.”

“It helps us to plan, it helps us to understand and know what the problems are, and I think it is good to be very transparent with Ghanaians. As long as we are very transparent, they will know whatever problem we are facing and therefore we will work together to resolve the problem.”

Mr. Opam also noted that, these briefings will rope in Ghanaians into the management of the energy sector because “on the demand side there are many things that consumers can also do to really assist us in assuring the reliability of power.”

Energy Ministry’s assurances

Mr. Opam’s comments came on the back of fears the power crisis that had ravaged parts of the country over the last five years, had returned following incidence of widespread power outages.

This compelled the Ministry of Energy on two occasions to give assurances and deadlines for the normalisation of the power situation.

The Minister, Boakye Agyarko, had said the unstable power situation in the country would return to some level of normalcy from Saturday, February 25, as the recent unplanned power cuts experienced in various parts of Accra and other parts of the country were as a result of technical works on some of the country’s power plants.

But yesterday [Monday], the Energy Ministry gave another assurance that power supply would normalise by the beginning of today [Tuesday].

The ministry said a successful tie-in operation coupled with the procurement of fuel and increased power supply from Cote d’Ivoire, among other measures, would stabilise the power situation.

By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonline.com/Ghana