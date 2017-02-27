Residents in Bimbila in the Northern Region, have started closing their shops amidst suspicion of another chieftaincy clash.

Parents are also said to be rushing off to schools to bring their children home. About three weeks ago, similar tensions triggered clashes which led to the death of ten people including; seven women, two children and a man.

Citi News’ Mohammed Aminu Alabira who reported from the Bimbilla Township stated that,“tension is mounting in Bimbilla over a possible clash again. Since morning, there have been rumours of a possible clash today.”

He added that, although there is heavy security in the township, most shops have been closed down.

“I’ve seen school children running everywhere in town trying to get home. Shops and businesses have also closed down. Security is heavy on the grounds, both the military and police are visible in the area,” he added.

Meanwhile the Nanumba District Police Commander, DSP Benjamin Aniah, has told Citi News more officers have been deployed to the area to arrest anyone who foments trouble.

“…the rumour in the town has caused some funny things among some people; but the security forces are on the grounds and we are patrolling every place in the township to ensure that no miscreants disturb the peace. So aside the rumour; there hasn’t been any actual breach of the peace here,” DSP Aniah clarified.

Bimbilla curfew reviewed after sporadic gunshots

The Bimbilla Township has been under curfew for some years now. The interior Ministry recently reviewed the curfew from 4:00pm to 6:00am to 6:00pm to 6:00am.

“There is a total ban on all persons on the Bimbilla Towhship and surrounding areas from carrying arms, ammunitions or any offensive weapon. Any person found with any arms or ammunitions will be arrested and prosecuted,” a statement from the Minister of Interior added.

By: Godwin A. Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana

