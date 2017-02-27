The St. John Senior High School in Sekondi in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis of the Western Region on Saturday held its 65th Speech and Prize Giving Day and 12th Founder’s Day commemoration.

The colorful event which was put together by the 1977 year group brought past and present “Old Saints” locally and abroad together.

The event begun with the inspection of the school’s Cadet Corps by the Chief of Naval Staff, Real Admiral Peter Kofi Faidoo and other dignitaries.

It was followed by speeches of the headmaster and other invited guest interspersed with song ministrations by the school Choir with morale boost from students of Archbishop Porter Girls Senior High School.

Backstage was the usual “boys boys thing” where the “konka” and the “Jama” boys were doing their own thing.

In the spirit of the moment, headmaster of the school, Anthony Jonathan Mensah, in his welcome address touted the enviable 100 percent WASSCE pass records of the school over the years and the commitment of his staff to do more.



He noted, “we have committed staff that is prepared to go the extra mile to ensure success of our students…We recorded a 100 percent pass in in the 2016 WASSCE and have…once again qualified for the 2017 National Science and Maths Quiz Competition”.

Mr. Mensah, who is an “Old saint” himself assured parents of the school’s commitment at instilling the discipline required to produced disciplined students. “We believe the holistic training of the human being so morality remains cardinal aspect of our training”.

After speaking on feats achieved in sports and other disciplines, Mr. Mensah employed corporate Ghana to support the school with a school bus because “the only bus which is 10 years old and virtually grounded has rendered the school immobile. It is sad to notice that it is only the St. Joh’s School in the Sekondi Takoradi Metropolis that did not benefit from buses and pickups distributed by the government across the country.”

The walling of the school, the fact that only 18 of the 82 staff of the school are accommodated, and other GETFund projects which have been all been abandoned in the school were “regrettable” challenges facing the school which requires immediate attention.

St. Joseph Ofori-Teiko who was the guest speaker on the theme “65 years of unbroken delivery of quality education: The memories of yesterday, the joys of today and the hopes of tomorrow” spoke of the impact leadership of the school had on his life and many others.

“…that young boy whose father died immediately after performing so well in the Common Entrance but had no opportunity of honoring his admission on financial grounds…is the man standing right here and delivering this speech at this gathering.”

He encouraged the students to desist from deviant behaviours.

Awards were given to best students while a biology laboratory was also refurbished and handed over to the school.

By: Obrempong Yaw Ampofo/citifmonline.com/Ghana