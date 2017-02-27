The president of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), Bice Osei Kuffuor, popularly known as Obuor and other players in Ghana’s entertainment industry including Richie Mensah of Lynx Entertainment have joined the fight against illegal mining activities in the country.

The artists and a local NGO, A-Rocha Ghana have partnered to undertake advocacy and education activities in local mining communities under a project dubbed “Save Atewa forest”.

The Atiwa forest is a mineral-rich forest reserve in Ghana with deposits of Gold and Bauxite in commercial quantity.

The forest has in recent times suffered various activities of illegal mining and cutting of timber which has destroyed the natural forest and affected the Densu, Ayensu and Birim Rivers.

About 19 streams have also been affected by the unfortunate development.

The involvement of the entertainers to the project is to enducate the general public on the need to maintain and preserve the natural forest.

Speaking to Citi News, Bice Osei Kuffour expressed regret at the alarming rate at which the Atiwa Forest was being depleted.

“It is really disheartening when you look at the mess which is created by the activities of illegal galamsey and chainsaw operators in this country. They mine the lands, fell trees and sometimes even set fire on portions of the land where the hunt and farm, and these activities are depleting the AAries forest.”

“It is high time we all come on board as ambassadors to add our voices to help save and preserve the rich natural Atiwa forest. I believe if we do not act now, it will be too late.”

Bice Osei Kuffour added that the group will lobby to get the government to pass a legislation to make the Atiwa Forest a National Park as a measure to help protect the forest.

“As part of our program, we will go to the appropriate authorities with our findings and impress on that the government to pass a legislation to ensure that the Atiwa forest Reserve is made a National Park to prevent illegal miners from mining in the forest and also stop other encroachers like chainsaw operators and hunters from undertaking their activities. We believe this will protect and save the forest for the future generations”.

Other musicians supporting the project include; Nero X, Sherifa Gunu and the Patch Bay band. The group will visit some galamsey sites and interact with the miners. They will also camp in the Atewa forest over night to take inspiration from the natural environment and compose series of songs for the campaign.

The group is also expected to pay a courtesy call on the Okyehene, Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panyin II on Monday February 27, 2017 at his palace at part of the program.

–

By: Neil Nii Amatey/citifmonline.com/Ghana