The Issachar Prophetic and Leadership Institute, (IPLI), in conjunction with Apostolic Empowerment Ministry, AEM, have donated a wide range of pharmaceuticals and other medical supplies worth thousands of cedis to the Children’s Ward of the Korle-Bu, Teaching Hospital.

An amount of two thousand Ghana cedis was also part of the package.

Presenting the items on behalf of the groups, Founder of the Issachar Prophetic and Leadership Institute, Apostle Selassie Addae, said they will pay for the health insurance cost of 25 children who are on admission, and periodically do same for new admissions.

The donation forms part of the social responsibility programmes of the groups, and it seeks to help needy children who are on admission at the hospital to access health care.

Ms Joyce Oppong-Ayisi, a Principal Nursing Officer at the Department of Child Health, who received the donation on behalf of the hospital, thanked IPLI and AEM for their kind gesture.

–

By: Kojo Agyeman/citifmonline.com/Ghana