The Brong Ahafo Regional Minister, Kwaku Asomah-Cheremeh, has assured the people of the region of his resolve to accommodate all, irrespective of their political or religious affiliation or socio-economic status.

He has also called for collaboration from traditional and religious leaders in the region to enable him serve effectively.

“I wish to assure Nananom, workers and all the citizens of this region that I shall be a Regional Minister for all in the Brong Ahafo Region and not any one entity, organization or individual”. he stressed.

He made the comments last Friday, [February 24, 2017] at a ceremony to officially welcome him to the region to serve as its minister.

Mr Asomah-Cheremeh appealed to his political opponents to support him serve the people of the region.

He said he required their support to enable him meet the challenges and development needs of the region.

“We must recognize that our diversity in the source of our strength and unity, we live and interact in peaceful harmony”, he emphasized.

He said stakeholders must try to build a region devoid of political, religious and ethnic intolerance and seek to pursue an agenda that will pull both human and financial resources to build a just, fair and prosperous society.

He appealed to the traditional authorities, Municipal and District Assemblies (MDAs), Regional Security Council (REGSEC) and other stakeholders to provide the necessary wise counsel to propel the development of the region.

The Chief Director of the Regional Coordinating Council (RCC), Felix B. Chaahaah, in his address assured the Minister of the commitment and dedication of staff at the RCC to deliver their duties with professionalism.

Meanwhile the RCC and the Minister are expected to visit the various traditional councils and institutions in the region to observe their operations and also learn of discuss their challenges.

Mr Asomah-Cheremeh head earlier paid courtesy calls on Omanhene of Bechem, Nana Fosu Gyeabour Akoto II, Omanhene of Duayaw-Nkwanta Traditional Area and Omanhene of the Sunyani Traditional Area, Nana Bosoma Asor Nkrawie II.

By: Mashoud Kombat/citifmonline.com/Ghana

