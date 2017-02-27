The Minister for Education Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh has revealed that government will depend on Technical Universities across the country to man its One District-One-Factory policy.

According to the minister, “Technical Universities will be at the forefront in providing the technical workforce…from the project planning stage through implementation”.

In a speech read on his behalf at the graduation of some 2900 students at the Takoradi Technical University over the weekend in the Western Region, Dr. Prempeh stated that “each university will be supported by government to at least train craftsmen, technicians and technologists needed to man factories in the regions in which they are located. The collaboration between the technical universities and the factories will begin at the project planning and implementation stages. This will make the relationship between the TTUs and the new factories inseparable”.

He added that “factories will seek technical advice from technical universities and students will use these factories for practical training.”

In his view, all the Technical Universities must desist from offering same programmes across board.

He opined that “we must not allow all the technical universities to do same programmes without specialization. Each university must have a unique programme of specialization that differentiates it from others”.

He assured of a retooling exercise that will ensure that “your products are not only equipped with all the skills needed to build the national economy, but also are able and motivated to take on the challenge and opportunities for higher achievement in the science and technology-led knowledge-driven global economy through innovation and creativity.”

–

By: Obrempong Yaw Ampofo/citifmonline.com/Ghana