Twelve out of fourteen tanker trucks belonging to a private business yet to be identified have been destroyed by fire at a tanker yard at Ashaiman.

The tanker trucks were all full with petroleum products meant for distribution to some fuel stations on Monday.

According to the Deputy Chief fire officer in charge of operations with the Ghana National fire Service, William Gyasi Mensah, the fire service received distress call at 13:05 sunday afternoon regarding a fire outbreak at the yard.

He said “upon receiving the call, we quickly rushed to the scene where we realised it was a tanker yard which had some tanker trucks filled with products in them. We managed to put of the fire which lasted for almost four hours”

He said in all thirteen fire tenders and 35 fire personnel were used in bringing the situation under control.

According to Mr Mensah, preliminary investigation reveals that the cause of fire might be due to the illegal transfer of products.

“We are still investigating to know the actual cause of the fire but we can not rule out transfer of products because the pumps that were used for such acts are all visible here,”he noted.

He refuted claims that there had been some casualties as a result of the incident, saying ” from the time we arrived up till now, there have been no casualty whatsoever let alone any death that has been recorded. There is no such incident here and the public must not believe those announcements as they are all not true”

By: Elvis Washington/citifmonline.com/Ghana