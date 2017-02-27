The Regent of Dagbon, Kampakuya Naa Abdulai Andani and the Abudus Regent, Boling-Lana Mahamadu Abdulai have applauded President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo for assigning Salifu Saeed as his first Northern Regional Minister.

As a social development expert, they are convinced Salifu Saeed is capable of implementing government’s pro-poor programmes intended to reduce rural-urban migration.

They believe government policies when properly executed will bring prosperity to their people.

They renewed their commitment to peaceful coexistence and urged the youth to remain law abiding.

“You can count on us and be rest assured that we will support you and your government to succeed and help improve the living standards of our people”

This came to light when the regional Minister, Salifu Saeed paid courtesy calls on them at their palaces in Yendi as part of his weeklong familiarization tour of the area.

Salifu Saeed reassured them of modern agriculture, clean water delivery and good road network.

He said government will create more jobs to reduce urban-rural migration “Kayaaye” which he noted has over the years affected the region’s human resource base.

The regional Minister reaffirmed government’s neutrality in its quest to amicably resolve all age long persistent chieftaincy impasse recorded in the region.

Salifu Saeed by extension visited the overlord of Mamprugu traditional area, Nayiri Abdulai Mahami Bohagu Sheriga.

He explicitly thanked the chiefs and people of the area for their peaceful conduct.

He pleaded with the Nayiri to continually bestow his wisdom and guidance on him to serve the interest of all citizens.

He urged the traditional rulers to always use him as conduit to the Presidency.

Salifu Saeed is expected to climax his tour paying courtesy calls on the overlord of Gonjaland, the Yagbonwura in Damongo and the Nanung traditional council in Bimbila.

–

By: Abdul Karim Naatogmah/citifmonline.com/Ghana