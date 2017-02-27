The management of the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital has appealed to government to complete the abandoned Ghana @50 memorial project ahead of Ghana’s 60th anniversary.

The Ghana @50 memorial monument project was envisioned to accommodate relatives of patients who travel from far distances to patronize the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital; but it has been stalled for the past 10 years due to lack of funds.

The sub-structure of the 250-bed capacity two-storey building project, was abandoned in November 2007.

This has led to relatives of patients sleeping in front of the emergency and accident ward at the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital every evening for lack of accommodation for those who traveled from far distances.

In an interview with Citi News, the Medical Director of the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital, Dr. Eric Kofi Ngyedu, appealed to the government to complete the Ghana @50 project to improve services for the poor who seek medical care at the referral hospital.

“This issue has been a great concern to the hospital. You agree with me that this hospital has been growing from strength to strength, and the demand on it to fulfill its mandate as a teaching hospital is huge; because once we are a referral centre, we expect a lot of people to bring their patients here, and could not go back home for various reasons,” he stated.

He added that, the completion of abandoned hostel would give meaning to the Ghana @50 celebration as we prepare to celebrate our 60 years anniversary.

“Our personal plea would be to remind authorities that since we are about celebrating Ghana @60, we relook at projects which were started at Ghana @50 so that this abandoned project can come and improve our lot,” he concluded.

–

By: Akwasi Akoranteng/citifmonline.com/Ghana