Pastors Mentoring Pastors (PMP) will organise an international church growth conference dubbed: “Church Growth QQA” in Accra from the 10th to the 11th of March at the Pleasant Place Church, located off the Spintex road.

The event will feature an array of highly accomplished pastors as speakers including Dr. Lawrence Tetteh, Rev. Dr. Victor Osei, Rev. Dr. Anthony Cudjoe, Bishop Emmanuel Nterful, Rev. Steve Mensah and will be hosted by Bishop Gideon Titi-Ofei, the Prelate of Pastors Mentoring Pastors.

According to Bishop Titi-Ofei, the Church Growth QQA is a game changing event as it looks at a holistic approach to church growth and comprehensively addresses the growth challenges confronting the 21st Century church.

The theme of the conference is “Multiplication: from small, medium to mega” and it is intended to spark a new wave of growth for churches in Ghana.

Registration for the event can be done at www.pastorsmentoringpastors.org or via phone at 0263888555.

The Church Growth QQA will also be a precursor to the International Young Pastors and Leaders Conference dubbed: ‘The International Pastors and Leaders under 40 Summit (IPLUS40) which comes off from the 1st to the 6th of May 2017.

Source: Pastors Mentoring Pastors