Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored a dramatic 87th-minute winner as Manchester United edged Southampton to win the EFL Cup in a pulsating Wembley final.

Ibrahimovic had given United the lead with a sublime free-kick before Jesse Lingard made it 2-0 from the edge of the box after Marcos Rojo’s cut-back.

Yet Southampton staged a remarkable fightback, Manolo Gabbiadini tucking home through the legs of David de Gea shortly before the interval.

Southampton equalised when Gabbiadini, a £14m buy from Napoli earlier this month, held off Chris Smalling before spinning and scoring with a low finish, before Ibrahimovic’s powerful header from Ander Herrera’s cross.

The Saints had been denied a third goal when the score was 2-2 when Oriol Romeu headed against the post from a corner.

The win secured Jose Mourinho his first major trophy in his first season as United manager.

‘This is what I came for’ – reaction

Manchester United match-winner Zlatan Ibrahimovic: “This is a team effort. This is what I came for – to win and I am winning. The more I win the more satisfied I get.

“You appreciate it more the older you get. Wherever I have gone I have won. I think this is trophy number 32 for me.

“This is what I predicted. My friend, I keep doing it. I’m enjoying it in England.”

Source: BBC Sport