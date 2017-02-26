The Private Enterprise Foundation (PEF) has declared its readiness to partner the Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MOFA) in the implementation of the recently announced “Planting for Food and Jobs” program.

The foundation said it was interested in adding value to the agricultural products of the country in support of the program.

Speaking at a roundtable discussion last Wednesday [February 22, 2017] with the Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto and the Minister of Business Development, Mohammed Awal, they expressed satisfactions about government’s intention to improve the agricultural sector.

The Minister for Food and Agriculture, Dr Afriyie Akoto recently announced the “planting for food and jobs” policy which he said was intended to encourage citizens; both urban and rural, to take up farming as a full time or part time activity as a way of creating jobs.

The Private Enterprise Foundation said it was particularly delighted at the efforts by Government and the Agriculture Ministry to increase production of local crops for both domestic and industrial consumption.

Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto said government was committed to partnering with the private sector in the development of the economy.

He noted that the program will be driven by the private sector and government will engage corporate bodies whose activities have direct link to agriculture to roll it out.

The Minister for Business Development, Mr. Mohammed Awal, on his part mentioned that a proposed $20 Million package had been set aside by the government in the budget to support the growth and development of the private sector.

In a related development, the Food and Agriculture minister has announced that the “Planting for Food and Jobs” will begin with a cost GHc 560 million.

According to him, some 200,000 farmers have already been recruited for the exercise which is expected to take off in March 2017, ahead of the new farming season.

He said about 750,000 jobs will be created.

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana

