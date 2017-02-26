A groundbreaking ceremony has been held in Kpetoe to commence the construction of a Kente Village in the Volta Region.

The move is aimed at revamping the kente industry and stimulate economic activities in the area.

The phase one of the project which is to be completed within a year is a local initiative to provide a market place for the traditional area and serve as a tourist reception center.

The GHC2.4 million project would have a restaurant, exhibition area, 18 shops and a capacity of accommodating about 30 weavers.

Speaking at the ceremony, the chairman of the kente festival planning committee, Mr Eddy Akotey said the entire project which is earmarked for execution over a period of four years would serve as a hub for the kente fabric; encapsulating everything from the history of Kente fabric to the tourism dimension.

He added that the project would encourage new entrants into the industry and create jobs for people in the region.

A look to the future of Volta Region’s art of textile and craftsmanship reveals huge potentials yet to be tapped. Agortime is the home of the rich tradition of Kente in the Volta Region.

The Kente industry is one of the main activities that supports the economy of the Agortime Traditional area.

The Paramount Chief of the area, Nene Nuer Keteku asked for government’s support in the actualization of the dreams of the Kente Village Project.

The Volta Regional Minister Dr Archibald Letsa who was the special guest at the ceremony noted that the projects fall in line with the ruling government’s core policy of strengthening indigenous and creating jobs for the people.

He reassured the people of government’s commitment to support the project to achieve its objectives.

By: King Norbert Akpablie/citifmonline.com/Ghana