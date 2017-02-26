A severe rainstorm at Jamasi in the Sekyere South District of the Ashanti Region over the weekend wreaked havoc on a six unit classroom block of the Jamasi SDA Primary School.

The strong winds pulled down a classroom and tore the roofing sheets off several others.

Head teacher of the school, Ebenezer Nti Berko told Citi News the over two hundred pupils will be forced to study under trees if help does not come immediately.

He explained that “we had to find trees which to serve as canopies for the pupils to have some studies.”

The head teacher noted that they have had to combine classes in order to survive for a while.

“We have only our KG block which was not destroyed. So we need to combine the KG one and two kids in one class so that we can also combine all the three lower primary classes in another class. We will also find some trees for the other upper primaries classes to also hang around.”

He further called on philanthropists and the Sekyere South district assembly to come to their aid.

By: Eugenia Tenkorang/citifmonline.com/Ghana