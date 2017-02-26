Ghana’s President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has assured that his administration will ensure that the Police Service conducts its duties devoid of political interference.

According to him, his government is poised towards ensuring that the Police service does not become an appendage of government.

He made these comments in his address at the West Africa Security Service Association (WASSA), the annual socialization program of the Ghana Police Service in Accra.

“It is in everybody’s interest that the Police service retains the neutrality and professionalism guaranteed under the constitution. And this is why the Police should not be made to tie their wellbeing or otherwise to the fortunes of the ruling party of the day. As president and together with the leadership of the police service, we will ensure that you are left to focus on your core mandate and not build appendage of my government.”

“I envisage a police service that goes about its duty of protecting ordinary citizens, confident that there would be no interference from the powers that be,” he added.

The president also added that his government will ensure periodic enlistment of personnel into the service.

“My government will continue recruitment into the Ghana Police Service with the aim of meeting the UN ration. We will also ensure gender equity in this regard. We must get a more professional police service where recruitment and training practices are of the acceptable international standards. We will go back to the old days of policing where people felt that all the efforts of the police were geared towards making their lives comfortable and secured,” he added.

By: Godwin A. Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana

