Crime scene detectives from the Ashanti Regional Police Command, have visited the Independence Hall of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), to investigate circumstances leading to the death of a first-year female Chemical Engineering Student.

The deceased, Miss Adwoa Agyarkwa Anyimadu-Antwi was allegedly found dead at about 12 noon on Friday, February 24, in her room at the Independence Hall under bizarre circumstances.

The deceased, whose body had since been deposited at the KNUST Hospital morgue for autopsy, was suspected to have committed suicide, leaving behind a note.

Mr Kwame Yeboah Junior of the University Relations Office (URO), confirming the incident said roommates of the deceased had been invited for questioning.

Additionally, evidence had also been gathered at the crime scene by police detectives for further probe.

Mr Yeboah Junior noted that the KNUST Security Unit was also helping the police with investigations.

–

Source GNA