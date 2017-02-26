The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) Northern Regional secretariat has begun vetting shortlisted applicants lobbying for Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executive portfolios.

A five member committee chaired by a member of the NPP regional council of elders, Alhaji A.A Bawa is vetting over 200 aspirants from the 26 districts.

The NPP regional Secretary, Sule Salifu told Citi News the shortlisted aspirants are being subjected to strict proof of their Curriculum Vitae.

He spelt out the criteria as one’s loyalty and contribution to the party’s 2016 victory.

Also, he said the party will look for appointees with clean records required to win the proposed district assembly elections in 2018.

According to him, the committee’s report will be submitted to the office of the President for consideration.

Sule Salifu underscored the need for the shortlisted aspirants to exercise maximum restraint when the final list is announced.

He boasted that the NPP is full of competent and honest people capable of fixing the nation’s myriad developmental deficit.

–

By: Abdul Karim Naatogmah/citifmonline.com/Ghana