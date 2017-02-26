President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo- Addo has appointed Mr. Paul Asare Ansah as the acting Director-General of the Ghana Ports and harbors Authority(GPHA).

A statement signed by the president on February 22, 2017 said “pursuant to section 8(2) of the GPHA Act 1986(PNDCL160). I herby appoint you to act as the Director-General of the GPHA, pending receipt of the constitutionally required advice of the governing board of the authority, given consultation with the Public Service Commission”

As part of his objectives, Mr. Ansah is expected to apply his rich knowledge and experience in the maritime industry to improve the efficiency and productivity of the ports as well as enhance the quality of service deliver.

He is also required to transform the port industry into the beacon for economic growth in Ghana to position it as the maritime hub for trade and industry in the entire sub-region

He holds an UNCTAD Post Graduate Diploma in Senior Port Management from Dublin, Ireland, in 2016, and a Commonwealth Executive Master’s Degree in Business Administration from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology in 2015.

He has Post Graduate Diploma in Port Management, JICA Institute, Yokohama, Japan, 2003, Post Graduate Diploma in Port Administration, Galilee Collage, Israel, 1997, Post Graduate Degree in Communication Studies, University of Ghana, 1993 and B A. Hons – Humanities from the University of Ghana in 1988.

On his work experience, Mr.Ansah was the Corporate Affairs and Marketing Manager of GPHA until his appointment.

He was a Management Consultant on Public Private Partnership for Nigeria Port Authority, from 2013 to 2015 and a Member of the National Trade Facilitation Committee, 2014-2016.

He was the Marketing and Public Relations Manager and Chairman of the Strategic Management Team, Port of Tema, from 2013 to 2015 and Member, GPHA Institutional Restructuring Committee in 2013.

He was also the Chairman of the Technical Committee on Trade, Investment, Transport and Free Movement; and was a member of the Ghana-Burkina Faso Permanent Joint Commission for Co-operation in 2011.

He has been a member of several committees in the industry.

Mr. Ansah is married with three children to Mrs. Frances Mullen Ansah, a Principal State Attorney.

By Lawrence Segbefia/citibusinessnews.com/Ghana