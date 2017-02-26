A 25-year-old tipper truck driver, Iddrisu Yakubu has been stabbed to death at Nayilifong in the Gushiegu Township of the Northern Region, Friday February 24, 2017.

The suspect, Ziblila Ibrahim alias Bulubulu is in the grips of the Gushiegu district police command.

The deceased’s uncle, in a Citi News interview, narrated that the duo had a misunderstanding at a banku joint.

According to Abdul Salam Yakubu, the suspect accused the deceased of bypassing him to be served by the banku seller.

“Unexpectedly, the suspect later accosted my nephew on his way home and stabbed him to death at 10 pm last night,” he recounted.

Abdul Salam Yakubu said the body of the deceased has been deposited at the Gushegu district hospital morgue.

The family has admonished the police to immediately prosecute the suspect or expect a reprisal attack.

The Police’s rapid response to the crime scene foiled an attempt by some angry community members to set ablaze the suspect’s family house.

By: Abdul Karim Naatogmah/citifmonline.com/Ghana