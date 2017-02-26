Authorities of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) have launched investigations into the circumstances leading to the death of an 18-year-old student who committed suicide on campus yesterday.

The deceased, Adwoa Agyarkwa Anyimadu-Antwi, is the daughter of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Asante Akyem Central Constituency, Kwame Anyimadu-Antwi.

Kwame Yeboah, the Public Relations Officer of KNUST in ainterview said, some evidence had been gathered and the school is putting them together to understand the situation.

“Investigations are ongoing. We have found some evidence are putting together to find out what actually happened. We have handwritten documented purported to be written by her. We will do some comparison and see if she really wrote it. We have taken statements from two of them [her friends]. It is an alleged suicide were are investigating but we will go beyond it and find out what really happened,” Mr Kwame Yeboah said.

The first year chemical engineering student was found lifeless on Friday morning with a rope tied around her neck and hanged unto the ceiling of her room.

The cause of her death is yet to be known but a journalist with KNUST’s Focus FM, Edward Oppong Marfo, some of her friends recounted the deceased had lamented over the past week that she was not performing well academically as expected by her parents.

A note reportedly left behind read, “am sorry to disappoint you mummy and daddy”.

Her body has since been deposited at the KNUST hospital morgue.

Meanwhile, the Police are said to have also commenced investigations into the matter.

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana

