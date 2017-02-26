Health facilities have been urged to go the extra mile to keep fridges and other blood transfusion equipment clean and free from contamination.

Mr. Mathew Gyan Nkum, the Brong-Ahafo Regional Director of the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA), who made the call in an interview said this was necessary to prevent endangering the lives of patients.

He said it was important to recognize that blood once transfused into the bloodstream of the patient could not be drawn back.

That is why it is required of the facilities to be careful to ensure proper storage.

Mr. Nkum indicated that the FDA was not out there only to see to the safety of food and drugs but mandated by law to standardize blood and blood products to make sure it was safe for transfusion.

He said the Authority was now involved in every stage – blood donation, transporting and separation at the hospitals.

He announced that the FDA had been visiting the facilities to check their fridges, thermometers, back-up power, record books and personnel handling the blood, and to give recommendations.

He warned of sanctions against hospitals that flouted its recommendations and said this could come in the form of a fine or closure of the blood bank.

Mr. Nkum reminded the facilities to get proper record books at the blood banks and to organize regular in-service and external training for their personnel.

–

Source: GNA