Hajia Alima Mahama, the Minister of Local Government and Rural Development has stated that government is committed to the development of communities and would make efforts to address the challenges facing the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs).

Hajia Mahama made the remarks when she paid a surprise visit to the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA), to interact with their management and assess at first hand their challenges.

She urged the management to keep up with their good work.

She assured them of her maximum support, adding that; “your concerns are of great importance to government and it would be addressed.”

Mr Sam Ayeh-Datey, the Metropolitan Coordinating Director, briefed the Minister on some general challenges of the AMA such as desilting of storm drains, illegal structures that created congestion, encroachment of lands in Accra, logistics for revenue mobilisation and boundary disputes with other assemblies.

The meeting provided the platform for other management members to provide Departmental briefings.

Source: GNA