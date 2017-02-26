Watchers of the solar space in Ghana have notified the public of a partial solar eclipse that will occur today, Sunday, February 26, 2017.

According to them, the partial eclipse will take place between 3:45pm and 5:30pm today.

A letter from the International Foundation for Technological Advancement and Development (IFTAD) addressed toexplained that the “astrologers have described this eclipse as an eclipse of good luck.”

The Foundation which is also a non-governmental organization warned the public to desist from watching the happening with their “naked eyes” or any other material that is not certified since than could be harmful and lead to blindness.

“It is advised that for safe viewing, the public must use only certified solar eclipse sunglasses. We wish everyone a happy and safe viewing,” the letter added.

Last eclipse in 2016

The last time Ghanaians had a rare opportunity to experience such beauty of nature was on September 1, 2016.

The phenomenon occured between 6:13am to 9:00am.

By: Godwin A. Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana

