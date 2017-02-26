Kumasi Asante Kotoko will face Ashgold in the big game of the weekend in the Ghana Premier League on Sunday.

Both sides have already dropped points this season with Ashgold managing just one win from their first three games.

Kotoko, on the other hand, have had a better time of it, picking up seven points from a possible nine.

Ashgold, however, have won their only home game of the season, an emphatic win over Accra great Olympics while the Porcupine Warriors were held by Berekum Chelsea in their only foray outside Kumasi.

The Obuasi side will go into this game looking to maintain their good home form against Kotoko, having not lost to their rivals at the Len Clay Stadium in 6 years.

A win would also take Ashgold level on points with Kotoko in second.

In today’s other games, Hearts of Oak face defending champions Wa All Stars at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Hearts have had a disappointing start to their league campaign, drawing all three of their opening games while managing only one goal in that time.

Wa All Stars, on the other hand, play their first league game of the season, having been knocked out of the CAF Champions League by Libyan side Al Ahly Tripoli.

Newcomers, Elmina Sharks will be searching for their first win of the season when they host Tema Youth who have had a decent start, with a win and a draw from two games.

Inter Allies host Ebusua Dwarfs with both sides looking to overturn their poor run of form as neither team has picked up a win in their last two games.

Liberty Professionals will also welcome unbeaten Medeama to Dansoman seeking a second win of the season while Great Olympics will travel to Bolga to face All Stars with both sides winless so far.

Bechem United host Berekum Chelsea in what is expected to be an exciting regional derby.

On Saturday Aduana Stars stayed top of the Premier League despite being held by West African Football Academy in Sogakope.

Aduana took the lead through Wahab Adams but were pegged back by the hosts with a goal from Richmond Lamptey.

WAFA 1-1 Aduana

Ashanti – Asante Kotoko

Bechem United – Berekum Chelsea

Bolga AllStars – Great Olympics

Elmina Sharks – Tema Youth

Inter Allies – Ebusua

Liberty – Medeama

Hearts of Oak – Wa All Stars

