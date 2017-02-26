Some Ghanaian students studying in the United Kingdom on GETFund scholarship have threatened to embark on a demonstration in London over their unpaid fees.

A statement issued by the affected students and copied to citifmonline.com said government’s failure to pay their fees and rent which has been in arrears since September 2016 has left them stranded.

The statement said they will demonstrated on Friday, 3March, 2017 in front of the BBC Broadcasting house in London.

“We are tired of struggling and have waited patiently for the transition in governments but we cannot bear the struggle any longer.”

“All attempts to gain the attention of government and the secretariat have proved futile. We have been struggling since we arrived for our PHD and other postgraduate programs but we’re at our wits end now,” the statement said.

It added that “the embarrassments of being chased for fees and rent because of government’s abandonment is unbearable hence our decision to demonstrate.”

Last week a group of about 20 Ghanaian students studying in China on government scholarship also lamented over government’s failure to pay their fees. They said the situation has left them demoralized as the financial constraints threatened their academic work and possible graduation.

The challenge in paying allowances and fees of Ghanaian students studying on scholarship outside the country have long persisted, spanning through various governments.

In February 2013, some students who were studying under the GETFund scholarship were faced with a court action over their failure to pay rents of up to 1,550 pounds.

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana

Follow @jnyabor