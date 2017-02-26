President Akufo-Addo has urged the Ghana Police Service to be neutral in the discharge of their duties.

He said the Police service must not be seen to be tying their wellbeing to the governing party to ensure their objectivity and impartiality.

Speaking at this year’s West Africa Security Service Association (WASSA), annual socialization program in Accra, the president said his administration will ensure the police service maintains its independence.

He promised that his government will not interfere with the operations of the service.

“It is in everybody’s interest that the police service retains the neutrality and professionalism guaranteed under the constitution. Governments have term limits. In a multi-party democracy, parties win and lose power. It is good for the nation that this is so.”

“And this why the police should not be made to tie their wellbeing or otherwise to the fortune of the ruling party of the day. As president, and together with the leadership of the police service, we will ensure that you are left to focus on you core mandate and not be an appendage of my government.”

“I envisage a police service that goes about its duty of protecting the ordinary citizen, confidence that there that there will not be interference from the powers that be,” he said.

Nana Akufo-Addo further noted that more personnel needed to be recruited into the police service to enable it perform its role effectively.

“My government will continue recruitment into the police service with the aim of meeting the UN ratio. We will also ensure a gender equity in this regard.

We must get a more professional police service where recruitment and training practices are of acceptable international standards. We will go back to the old days of policing, where people thought all the efforts of the police was meant towards making their lives comfortable and secure,” he said.

