The Interior Ministry has confirmed Monday, 6th March, 2017 as a statutory public holiday.

A statement signed by the Minister for the Interior, Ambrose Dery said the day must be observed as such throughout the country.

6th March, 2017 marks Ghana’s 60th independence anniversary.

The celebration of this year’s independence anniversary is under the theme, “Mobilizing for Ghana’s future.”

Ahead of the celebration, the president, Nana Akufo-Addo constituted at 30-member committee chaired by Mr Ken Amankwah to plan and organize the various events that will characterize the celebration across the country.

The committee, which subsequently announced it will work for free has announced a number of programs including a trade fair, musical concert and technology innovation challenge lined up for the anniversary.

‘Cost of anniversary celebration’

President Akufo-Addo while unveiling the logo and theme for the celebration announced that the budget for the anniversary events was GH¢20 million and urged private enterprises to come on board and take up part of the cost.

A deputy chief of staff, Abu Jinapor in an interview with Citi News said the GH¢20 million budget was not only for events and “parties” but to complete some legacy projects and social interventions in various communities across the country.

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana

