Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko has assured consumers of stable power supply effective today evening.

The assurance follows what he says is thebetween the Tweneboa, Enyera, Ntomme (TEN) fields and the Jubilee Field for gas exportation to the Ghana Gas Company.

According to the Minister, the intermittent power cuts were largely as a result of GRIDCo’s decision to avert a heavy burden on any local area of electricity consumers.

“From tomorrow [Saturday] evening, the FPSO will do the first export of gas after the manifold test. Once we get the gas flow, that is the end of the current emergency that we announced in the middle of January, then we come back to our normalcy,” Mr. Boakye Agyarko said to Host of Eyewitness News, Shamima Muslim on Friday.

“We’ve gone through two days of interruption but I can tell Ghanaians that is the end of the disruptions,” the Minister added.

Some consumers have complained about the cuts in power supply within the past few days.

The development has led many to wonder of a possible return of load shedding popularly known as ‘dumsor’.

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) in some instances blamed the development on local area faults.

The interconnection on the FPSO was expected to be completed on Tuesday, February 21st, but the Energy Minister explained that concerns raised by Tullow for testing on the manifold, prompted an extension of the scheduled date by three more days to Friday 24th February.

Responding to concerns on the absence of a timetable to guide consumers, Mr. Agyarko said the power distribution company was compelled to act instantaneously.

“GRIDCo has to make instant decisions; instead of shutting down a place completely, it rather conducted a roll out method to alternate the load for various areas.”

The completion of works is expected to add 50 mmscf of gas to Ghana Gas for onward delivery to the VRA.

By: Pius Amihere Eduku/citibusinessnews.com/Ghana