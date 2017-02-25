Chelsea 3-1 Swansea City

Cesc Fabregas marked his 300th Premier League appearance with a goal as Chelsea beat Swansea at Stamford Bridge to move 11 points clear at the top of the Premier League.

Fabregas opened the scoring on 19 minutes, collecting a pass from Pedro in the visitors’ box and poking the ball past Lukasz Fabianski.

Swansea drew level on the stroke of half-time against the run of play when Fernando Llorente, who was linked with a January move to Stamford Bridge, escaped the attentions of David Luiz from a Gylfi Sigurdsson free-kick and powered a header past Thibaut Courtois.

Fabregas came close to restoring Chelsea’s lead shortly after the break when he thundered a shot against the bar.

Swansea thought they should have had a penalty on 68 minutes when Cesar Azpilicueta appeared to handle in the Chelsea box under pressure from Gylfi Sigurdsson.

But referee Neil Swarbrick waved away the protests and their Swansea’s frustrations grew a minute later as Chelsea restored their lead when Fabianski failed to keep out Pedro’s curling shot.

Chelsea wrapped up the victory – their 12th in succession at home – four minutes from time when Diego Costa volleyed home from close range.

Everton 2-0 Sunderland

Idrissa Gana Gueye’s first Premier League goal plus a record-equalling effort from Romelu Lukaku boosted Everton’s European hopes while adding to Sunderland’s relegation woes.

Gueye was among the unlikeliest to open the scoring, having failed to do so in 55 previous league appearances, but his fierce drive just before half-time was one worth waiting for.

Lukaku’s goal, all his own work with a 50-yard sprint from the halfway line, equalled Duncan Ferguson’s club-best tally of 60 in the Premier League.

The 2-0 victory put Ronald Koeman’s side within six points of the top four, although Europa League qualification remains their primary target.

Defeat – their sixth in 11 league matches – for bottom side Sunderland saw them slip four points from safety and cap a disappointing return to Goodison Park for ex-Toffees boss David Moyes.

West Brom 2-1 Bournemouth

West Brom came from behind to beat Bournemouth and extend their unbeaten run to five matchesThe visitors led after just five minutes through a Joshua King penalty after Allan Nyom had fouled Ryan Fraser in the box.

But goals from defenders Craig Dawson and Gareth McAuley turned the game on its head before half-time.

Bournemouth came close to a leveller in injury-time, with Ben Foster denying Tyrone Mings with a brilliant stop, but have now lost four games on the spin.

Tony Pulis’ West Brom, meanwhile, remain eighth and in with a serious shot of European qualification.

Crystal Palace 1-0 Sunderland

Crystal Palace won their first home game under Sam Allardyce to move out of the relegation zone.

Patrick van Aanholt’s first-half goal – the defender’s first for the club following his January move from Sunderland – proved decisive.

Palace are now up to 17th, with champions Leicester dropping into the relegation zone.

Middlesbrough, who have now not won in nine games, remain 16th.

Hull 1-1 Burnley

Hull missed the chance to move out of the bottom three after being pegged back by Burnley.

The Tigers led on 72 minutes through a Tom Huddlestone penalty after Michael Keane was penalised for handling in the penalty area.

But Keane made up for his error with the equaliser just four minutes later, lashing home from a corner.

Burnley had Ashley Barnes sent off late on for two bookable offences, but the ten-men held firm to claim a point.

Source: TalkSport