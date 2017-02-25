Accra could be on the verge of another flooding disaster similar to the June 3 tragedy, if the activities of garbage collectors in the Odaw River continue without check.

In 2015, government carried out a demolition exercise along the Odaw River, to pave way for the dredging of the River to ensure the free flow of water into the sea.

This was one of the many decisions taken to prevent flooding such as the June 3 disaster, but after months of intense dredging, one can boldly say there is much more to be done.

Citi News’ visit to the area indicates that garbage collectors dump refuse in the River while residents there refill the River to create land space for their structures.

