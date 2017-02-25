Former Chelsea midfielder Michael Essien insists he will not bring an end to his career despite being without a club in the last six months.

The former AC Milan and Real Madrid combative enforcer has been training with Chelsea to keep fit ahead of a potential move abroad. Essien, even though he refuses to admit is coming to the end of a career that has seen him flourish and will go down as one of the best midfielders from Africa to have played in the English Premier League.

“I remain active and train with Chelsea (Reserves) who are always polite and good against me,” Essien told gazzetta.gr.

The Ghanaian won two Premier League titles with Chelsea and a UEFA Champions League title.

By Rahman Osman/citifmonline.com /Ghana