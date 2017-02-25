Professor Samuel Adams, the Acting Rector of Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA), on Friday advised students of the Public Sector Management Training Programme to study hard and uphold the value of the institute.

He challenged the students to study hard and impact positively the knowledge to be acquired to improve efficiency in the public sector in their respective countries.

Prof. Adams, also the Head of Academic and Administration of the Institute, gave the advice at the 12th Cohort matriculation ceremony of 28 students from four West African countries who undertook a one-year Master of Public Sector Management Degree programme sponsored by the African Capacity Building Foundation (ACBF) and hosted by GIMPA.

The countries include Ghana, The Gambia, Sierra Leone and Liberia and the programme was designed to equip Anglophone West Africa countries with a critical mass of public sector managers trained to provide effective leadership for meeting the developmental challenges in their various countries.

“You need to have a vision in preparation of the programme because that would drive your aspiration to succeed and you need to broaden your horizon and expand your experiences for the course to make you better,” he said.

He said the public sector played a critical role in effective administration of any country and it was imperative for them to harness and integrate their skills to be change ambassadors as far as reforms in the sector was concerned.

Prof. Adams said GIMPA had trained more than 400 students through the programme since its inception in 2010 and expressed the hope that participants, at the end of the course, would contribute to the collective pursuit of sustainable development and poverty reduction on the African Continent.

Mrs Naomi Omani Marbell, the Class President of the programme, commended GIMPA for hosting them as well as the ACBF for the funding and pledged their commitment to adhere to the rules of the institute for the success of the course to make an impact on Africa.

“We expect an interactive session with the lectures as we gain new knowledge to build the needed capacity in the civil service in West Africa.

“We hope to learn from each other and widen our horizon to face emerging challenges on the African Continent and contribute our quota in our respective countries for development,” she said.

Source: GNA