Family Health Medical School, a private medical school in Ghana has held its second matriculation ceremony for its 2nd batch of Medical Students.

The ceremony, which took place at the school’s campus at Teshie, saw a total of thirty-three students taking the matriculation oath and officially admitted to pursue various medical programs.

The President of the School, Professor Enyonam Yao Kwawukume, urged the freshmen to be focused and determined in their pursuit of academic excellence.

He said the students must take advantage of all the remarkable facilities at the school so as to grow personally and intellectually.

“I know you have what it takes to excel here in the years ahead of you. I would, therefore, urge you all to make good use of your time by studying hard and attending lectures, you should also take your assignments seriously,” he added.

He announced that the school Cardiothoracic Unit, with an Intensive Care Unit would soon be completed to make the school the first Private hospital in a private institution to perform Open Heart Surgeries in Ghana and the sub-region.

The guest speaker at the matriculation ceremony, and Vice Chancellor of the University of Ghana, Professor Ebenezer Oduro Owusu called on the government to consider empowering private medical schools to train more doctors to augment the efforts of the various public medical schools in the country, to meet the current health needs of the country.

–

By: Kojo Agyemang/citifmonline.com/Ghana