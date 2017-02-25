The Convention People’s Party (CPP) has condemned the mob incidence that saw a young lady assaulted and stripped naked in the Ashanti Regional capital, Kumasi for allegedly stealing.

According to the party, the police must handle the case with seriousness and bring the perpetrators of the crime to book.

The first Vice Chairperson of the party, Hajia Hamdatu Ibrahim in an interview withsaid justice must be served for the victim.

She said, “I think the law must take its course to the fullest”, adding that punishment for perpetrators of the acts must be such that it deters others from carrying out such crime.

She stressed that advocacy against mob justice must be increased to sensitise Ghanaians against the act.

Earlier last week, a young lady was attacked and paraded on the streets in Kumasi for allegedly stealing GH¢1,100.

Following the release of a video footage of the unfortunate incident, many civil society groups have condemned the act and called the police to deal with the culprits.

The Gender Minister, Otiko Afisa Djaba also condemned the act and asked the Police to deal with the culprits.

The Ashanti Regional Police Command recently announced it had arrested 24 suspects in connection with the incident but the suspects were subsequently granted bail.

Meanwhile Citi FM’s Ashanti Regional correspondent, Lauretta Temah speaking on the whereabout of the victim said “as at the day she made the formal complaint, she was given medical forms to fill and since then, the Police say she has not yet returned so as at now; we don’t know her whereabouts.”

“Police also said that she was directed to go the Komfo Anokye Hospital, and no case of theft has been reported. The police say they will not do anything if the victim does not turn up…They will decide on whether to follow up on the case or not.”

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana

