A group of traditional rulers of Atiwa under the umbrella, Concerned Chiefs of Atiwa have thrown their support behind the Presiding Member of the Atiwa District Assembly, Ernest Adade Wiredu to be appointed as District Chief Executive.

Speaking to Citi News, a representative of the chiefs, Nana Ampem Darko I, urged President Nana Akufo-Addo to consider appointing Mr. Adade Wiredu as the District Chief Executive.

According to the chiefs, Mr. Adade Wiredu’s vast experience in local governance coupled with him being a patriotic member of the NPP is the reason behind their support.

He also argued that that residents of Atiwa already have confidence and belief in him to deliver if appointed.

“We the chiefs and people of Atiwa have endorsed Ernest Adade Wiredu and we want the President to appoint him as the DCE. I am saying this because, during the Primaries, he won a majority of the votes. Moreover, he is also a Presiding Member of the Assembly.”

“He has fair knowledge of the issues and challenges this community so we think such a person can help bring development to the town,” Nana Ampem Darko I said.

By: Anass Seidu/citifmonline.com/Ghana