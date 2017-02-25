The government has appointed James Coffie as the new Managing Director of Ghana Post.

The new Managing Director has pledged to collaborate with the management of the organisation to turn the fortunes of Ghana post around positively.

Last month some workers of Ghana Post demanded the immediateof their former Managing Director, Eric Yao and two others who they accused of financial malfeasance.

The aggrieved workers alleged that, the former MD connived with the company’s Head of ICT, Godfred Aboagye, to embezzle funds.

The Public Relation Officer of Ghana Post, Ekow Painstil who confirmed the new appointment to Citi News said, the MD has called for full cooperation from the company’s management and staff and has assured them of his commitment to enhancing the company’s growth.

“As we speak, the handing over is done and so the old MD is not in position. We are all aware there is a new government in power and the new government comes with the responsibility of making sure government agencies are management by their people so it may be coincidental or perhaps the government had its programs already. We cannot say it is due to the pressure the workers gave that gave birth to the appointment of the new managing director.”

‘Ghana post will be profitable again’

The Minister Communications, Ursula Owusu Ekuful, has said she will work to Ghana Post an efficient and profitable state agency. According to her, the company has the potential to expand and play a vital role in improving modern communication in the

According to her, the company has the potential to expand and play a vital role in improving modern communication in the country especially in rural areas but is unable to do same presently.

She noted that she had started conversations with the management of the company on how to revamp its operations.

–

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana

Follow @jnyabor