A group calling itself the Coalition of Un-posted Allied Health Professionals has appealed to government to include in the upcoming budget, the financial clearance that will ensure their postings to the various public health facilities in the country.

On March 2, the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, is expected to present the first budget of the Akufo-Addo government, which the over 500 unemployed allied health scientists will be monitoring to see if their wish will be granted.

The President of the coalition, Collins Agyemang, explained their plight, saying most of them have been waiting for postings for at least a year. For survival, they have been relying on family, he added.

“We have been in the house for almost a year now… we are done with our National Service, and are waiting for posting so we are pleading with the new government, as they are getting ready for the budget, to add our financial clearance in the budget so that we will get jobs.”

“For now we are being a burden to our families, taking small amounts of money from our parents every day as we wait for something to do and we are still waiting for our posting.”

Mr. Agyemang expressed hope that “after the reading of the budget, we can notice and be aware that we are part of those who will work this year.”

By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonline.com/Ghana