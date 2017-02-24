England captain Wayne Rooney says he is staying at Manchester United, after being linked with a move to China.

The 31-year-old striker said he hoped to “play a full part” in the rest of the Premier League club’s season.

United boss Jose Mourinho had refused to rule out the prospect of Rooney’s exit this month, although a deal before the Chinese transfer window closes on 28 February was always unlikely.

“It’s an exciting time at the club and I want to remain a part,” said Rooney.

Rooney’s agent, Paul Stretford, had travelled to China to see if he could negotiate a deal, although it is not known which clubs he spoke to.

Two of the three clubs who looked the most likely options – Beijing Guoan and Jiangsu Suning – dismissed speculation about a transfer.

Rooney’s representatives had already spoken to the third option – Tianjin Quanjian – but their coach, Fabio Cannavaro, said talks did not progress.

Rooney is United’s record goalscorer and has won five Premier League titles and a Champions League trophy since joining them as an 18-year-old for £27m from Everton in 2004.

The forward, whose contract expires in 2019, has said he would not play for an English club other than United or Everton.

United are sixth in the Premier League and remain in three cup competitions, having reached the last 16 of the Europa League on Wednesday.

They face Southampton in the EFL Cup final on Sunday before taking on Chelsea in the FA Cup quarter-finals on 13 March.

–

Source: BBC