The Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications, has welcomed the appointment of the new Minister of Communications (MoC) and Director General (DG) of the National Communications Authority (NCA), with an industry cocktail held at its offices.

The Chamber organized an industry cocktail on Tuesday (February 21st 2017) to welcome the Communications Minister, Mrs Ursula Owusu Ekuful and the DG Mr. Joe Anokye.

The private cocktail was organized to provide a platform for industry stakeholders to network and build sustainable working relationships with the appointees to further enhance the development of the sector.

“This government is willing to work with the private sector. I have no doubts that Telecommunications is the biggest and best-performing industry in Ghana today,” said Mrs Ekuful. Hon. Ursula has served on the Parliamentary Select Committee on Communications in the lastParliament and held managerial roles with Westel Telecommunications and Zain Telecoms in 2009.

On his part, Mr. Anokye said “the Regulator will collaborate with service providers to enrich formulation and implementation of all sector policies to achieve a win-win outcome for government, players and consumers”. Prior to his appointment, Mr. Anokye was a Telecommunications service manager at NASA in the United States.

Mr. Kwaku Sakyi-Addo, CEO of The Chamber, said: “this new appointeesbring a wealth of corporate, legal, legislative, technical experience and insights to the Ministry and the NCA. We are confident that they’ll bring these to bear in this new industrial revolution which telecommunications is today.”

The Chairman of the Telecoms Chamber, Mrs Yolanda Cuba said in her remarks, “the industry players will work with government to ensure a thriving sector which empowers and impacts the lives of Ghanaians.

Key officials attended the private cocktail from the NCA, MoC, Telcos, Tower Companies, Parliament, Revenue Authority, Environment Protection Agency, Ghana Investment Fund for Electronic Communications, Radiation Protection Institute (GAEC), Google Ghana, Media, other industry players and their representatives.

–

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana